Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $8,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,362,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,282,000 after buying an additional 1,304,250 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,256,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,242,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,866,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 214,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,691,000 after purchasing an additional 125,863 shares during the period.

BATS EFG traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $108.34. The stock had a trading volume of 253,771 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

