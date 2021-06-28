Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.97 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,847 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,921 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,885,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.40. The stock had a trading volume of 713,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,546,426. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.44 and a 52 week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

