Morgan Stanley Raises Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $330.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $305.00 to $330.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $309.14.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $294.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture has a 52 week low of $210.15 and a 52 week high of $297.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,418 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,048 shares of company stock worth $6,328,010 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $1,577,735,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1,621.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,016,000 after buying an additional 572,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $126,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

