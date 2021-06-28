Mork Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Mork Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in M.D.C. by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

MDC opened at $49.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.45. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

