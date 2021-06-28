Mork Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000. Mork Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of ACCO Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,886,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,559,000 after purchasing an additional 315,170 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,519,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,740,000 after buying an additional 277,983 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after acquiring an additional 112,039 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $10,676,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 29,265 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACCO opened at $8.68 on Monday. ACCO Brands Co. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $9.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 2.22.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.66 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.75%. On average, research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

