MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $11,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSM opened at $89.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.09. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.09 and a 12-month high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.20.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $2,115,818.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,168 shares of company stock worth $4,832,563 in the last ninety days. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

