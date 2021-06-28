Mutual Advisors LLC Has $253,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $312.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $299.47. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $198.40 and a 12 month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

