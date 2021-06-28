Mutual Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 12.1% in the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 303.0% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 92.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $175.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $125.50 and a twelve month high of $175.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.09.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,655.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,282 shares of company stock worth $2,954,216. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

