Mutual Advisors LLC Has $365,000 Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $253.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.62 and a 12-month high of $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

