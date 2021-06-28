Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $73.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.25. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

