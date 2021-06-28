Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,770 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKE. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

JKE stock opened at $283.81 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $158.00 and a 1 year high of $313.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.63.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

