Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 731 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Zoetis by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $187.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.28 and a 52-week high of $187.37.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.