Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ILTB stock opened at $71.49 on Monday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $67.16 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.20.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

