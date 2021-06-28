Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,960 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 134.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $86.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 101.55 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.69. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. Analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 14,540 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $887,667.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Wood sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $421,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,922 shares of company stock worth $11,608,326. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

