Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $60,579,000. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 851,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,985,000 after purchasing an additional 465,565 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 10.3% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,642,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,614,000 after purchasing an additional 246,700 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Ingredion by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 450,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,470,000 after acquiring an additional 186,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ingredion by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after acquiring an additional 129,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR opened at $90.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.89. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $98.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INGR. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

