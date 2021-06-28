Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,710 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Domo alerts:

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $604,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOMO. Cowen boosted their price objective on Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Domo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Shares of DOMO opened at $82.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 2.96. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $83.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.08.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.