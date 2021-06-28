Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 57,195 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 619.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,195 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Brooks Automation worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRKS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $1,791,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,211,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $1,399,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRKS. B. Riley raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $98,296.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,631,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $2,345,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,438,830.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,931 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $94.27 on Monday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.42 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

