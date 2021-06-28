Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,972,000 after buying an additional 18,767 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $620.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $557.78. The company has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.88, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $322.00 and a 12-month high of $622.78.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.