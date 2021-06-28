Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 25,301 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,301 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,493,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $55.98 on Monday. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -349.88 and a beta of 2.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $284,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,992.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,310 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $52,779.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,675 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,381 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

