MVL (MVL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6,622.00

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. In the last seven days, MVL has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $142.29 million and approximately $6,622.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00052963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $216.90 or 0.00632106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00038283 BTC.

About MVL

MVL is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,969,131,772 coins. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

