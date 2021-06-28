Naka Bodhi Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $16,732.00 (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 35.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market capitalization of $933,214.63 and $16,732.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00044836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00123943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00164408 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,221.48 or 0.99848489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

