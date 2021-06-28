Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,300 shares, a growth of 5,471.8% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days.

OTCMKTS MJWNF traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,925. Naked Wines has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MJWNF shares. Liberum Capital cut Naked Wines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Naked Wines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th.

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

