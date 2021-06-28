Namecoin (NMC) Price Up 3.1% This Week

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a total market cap of $19.49 million and approximately $16,943.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00003836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,487.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $498.47 or 0.01445353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.15 or 0.00429576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00085607 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000823 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 65.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

