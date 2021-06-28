National Bank Financial Raises Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$35.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 target price on Keyera and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, CSFB cut Keyera from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$32.00.

KEY opened at C$33.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30. The stock has a market cap of C$7.08 billion and a PE ratio of 117.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.48. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$18.04 and a 12 month high of C$35.75.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Keyera’s payout ratio is 680.85%.

In other Keyera news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total value of C$488,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,839,682.50.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

