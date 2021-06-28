National Pension Service Purchases 24,837 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

National Pension Service increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,837 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $145,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 20,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 17,591 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,797,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 28,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $368.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $363.04. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $393.26. The stock has a market cap of $125.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

