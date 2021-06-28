National Pension Service Purchases 58,866 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

National Pension Service raised its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 12.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 519,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Square were worth $117,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 55.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,906 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $597,618,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 32.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after buying an additional 1,402,341 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 24.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after buying an additional 1,368,995 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,300,000 after buying an additional 1,149,672 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $239.94 on Monday. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.22 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.42.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.93.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,555,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,261,141 shares of company stock worth $293,969,933. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

