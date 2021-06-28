National Pension Service Raises Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,637,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,049 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $191,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,184,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,198 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 559,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after purchasing an additional 122,604 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on C shares. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.84.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $71.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.59. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

