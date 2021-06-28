National Pension Service Sells 1,628 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

National Pension Service cut its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 560,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $98,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $193.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.09 and a 12-month high of $203.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.33%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

