Nestree (EGG) Price Tops $0.0033

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 28th. Nestree has a market cap of $5.33 million and $966,043.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,597.90 or 0.99904631 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00030856 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007365 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00055258 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000830 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,614,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

