Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Edward Jones

Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie reduced their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $596.65.

Netflix stock opened at $527.07 on Friday. Netflix has a 52 week low of $432.14 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.75. The stock has a market cap of $233.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

