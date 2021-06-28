Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 34,519 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 625,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,519 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $32,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $54.56 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.41 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.37.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.