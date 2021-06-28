Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $35.77 Million Stock Holdings in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,066,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 41,300 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.06% of Lydall worth $35,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Lydall during the 1st quarter worth $573,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lydall by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,942,000 after acquiring an additional 27,331 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lydall during the 1st quarter worth $646,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Lydall by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 466,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,742,000 after acquiring an additional 25,742 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Lydall by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 801,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,029,000 after acquiring an additional 96,843 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of LDL stock opened at $60.36 on Monday. Lydall, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $62.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.83 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.43.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Lydall had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter.

Lydall Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

