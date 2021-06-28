Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $39.17 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,858 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $39,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CNI. CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $106.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.19. The company has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $86.05 and a 52-week high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.4964 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

