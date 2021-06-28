Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $40.59 Million Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.26% of IDEX worth $40,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IEX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.88.

IEX stock opened at $219.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $151.50 and a 52-week high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.