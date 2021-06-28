Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 9,598 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.11% of The Trade Desk worth $34,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $1,239,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTD opened at $76.02 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $97.28. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $650.24.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTD shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $851.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $749.14.

In other The Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.67, for a total value of $19,628,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,632,272.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,974 shares of company stock valued at $49,556,235 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

