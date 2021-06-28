Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 71,582 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 640,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 71,582 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $41,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $142,515,000 after acquiring an additional 39,560 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 777,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,933,000 after acquiring an additional 85,827 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $200,063.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,603,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,100 shares of company stock worth $6,446,427 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $80.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.23 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.80. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $80.67.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. Equities research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATRC shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.89.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

