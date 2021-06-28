Neutrino Dollar Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.23 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 28th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.96 or 0.00600789 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000969 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000553 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000106 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.