New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) VP Sells $413,541.35 in Stock

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,088.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $40.18 on Monday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.66.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,286,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,269,000 after acquiring an additional 135,868 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,222,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,596,000 after purchasing an additional 214,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,023,000 after purchasing an additional 102,225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,330,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,286,000 after purchasing an additional 151,292 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

NJR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

