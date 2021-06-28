New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 982.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,626,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,198,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $64,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $8.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.94. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. DBS Vickers cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

