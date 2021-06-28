New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Short Interest Update

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 83.8% from the May 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
New World Development stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511. New World Development has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.66.
New World Development Company Profile
