New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Short Interest Update

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 83.8% from the May 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

New World Development stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511. New World Development has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.66.

New World Development Company Profile

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

