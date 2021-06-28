New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 41,492 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 94.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $8,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 59,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $99.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.96. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $102.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

