New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 474 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 518,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,869,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,994,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $807,000. Institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

VCTR opened at $32.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.50. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VCTR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

