New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.03 Million Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Endava were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 14.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 952,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,676,000 after buying an additional 120,927 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 114.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after buying an additional 88,394 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the first quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endava by 42.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

DAVA stock opened at $114.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.85. Endava plc has a 52 week low of $43.52 and a 52 week high of $117.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.91, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Endava’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

