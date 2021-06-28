New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,374 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,850 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.29% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRTK stock opened at $7.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $328.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.26. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.83 million. On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 7,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $73,341.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 364,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,134.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Woodrow sold 17,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $166,665.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 491,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,186.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,107 shares of company stock valued at $573,338. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

