New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $902,000 in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $10,771,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 533.7% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 253,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 213,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 57,282 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. 37.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICLK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. iClick Interactive Asia Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group stock opened at $11.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 0.54. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $78.69 million during the quarter.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

