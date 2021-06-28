New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMK. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000.

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $52.30 on Monday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.61.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

