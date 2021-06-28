New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 9,510 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 104.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Pulmonx worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUNG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,708,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at about $635,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,605,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,070,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,624,000. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUNG opened at $44.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.08. Pulmonx Co. has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $69.48. The company has a current ratio of 17.07, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.08.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pulmonx news, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $28,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,988,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,881,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,229,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,807,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 749,188 shares of company stock worth $32,621,791. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LUNG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

