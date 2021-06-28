News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 1,771.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,167 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,632,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,702,000 after buying an additional 977,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,599,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,798,000 after purchasing an additional 159,794 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at $102,780,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of News by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,704,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,577,000 after purchasing an additional 348,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 4,584.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $25.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.86 and a beta of 1.57. News Co. has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. News presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

