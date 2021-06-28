NFC Investments LLC Has $515,000 Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

NFC Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Park Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $133.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.93. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $87.82 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

