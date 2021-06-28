NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,040 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.57% of NICE worth $77,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in NICE by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 126,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,625,000 after acquiring an additional 58,209 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of NICE by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of NICE by 2.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 933,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,578,000 after buying an additional 19,168 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NICE by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,811,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. NICE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.85.

Shares of NICE opened at $243.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 79.85, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.78. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $182.74 and a 1 year high of $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.71.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

